WATCH: 'We will return hostages without surrendering to Hamas': Netanyahu addresses Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Israel in a pre-recorded message on Saturday shortly after Shabbat ended.

The video came as the US and Iran conducted the second round of direct nuclear talks and Hamas published a third sign of life video of Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot.

"I will not surrender to murderers. Such surrender would endanger you, the public. If we yield to their demands, all the tremendous achievements we have gained will be lost," Netanyahu said.

Hamas has once again rejected a proposal to release half of the living hostages and many fallen soldiers. Hamas rejected the proposal and demanded an end to the war. If we accept Hamas's demands, it would mean that Israel can be forced to surrender," he continued.