Bezeq-Walla Affair: Nir Hefetz to testify against Netanyahu November 16

Nir Hefetz, a state prosecution star witness and former top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu will begin his testimony against the former prime minister on November 16, based on a decision of the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday.

Some call Hefetz the most critical witness in the whole trial because he is one of only two witnesses who can point the finger directly at Netanyahu on media bribery charges for Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

However, the other witness, another former top Netanyahu aide, Shlomo Filber, will mostly provide narrative only on the Communications Ministry side of the affair, whereas Hefetz is able to connect the dots on both the Communications Ministry side and the Walla media side.

Put simply, Hefetz is expected to testify that Netanyahu gave him orders dozens of times over multiple years to order former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua to direct coverage as the former prime minister wanted as well as that Netanyahu gave him orders to ensure that Communications Ministry policy benefitted Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.

While there have been many important witnesses to date, especially Yeshua and former communications ministry director-general Avi Berger, Hefetz was closer to the prime minister than any of them.

Nir Hefetz, a former associate of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu and state witness in Case 4000 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Hefetz served for years as not only Netanyahu's spokesman but often his intermediary for complex tasks and cleanups in gray areas.

Until February 2018, Hefetz maintained his and Netanyahu's innocence.

However, once he was arrested, held in detention and pressured on a variety of fronts, including regarding his personal life, he agreed to a plea deal to testify against Netanyahu in exchange for immunity.

Netanyahu has attacked Hefetz as a turncoat who cannot be trusted and was simply parroting what the prosecution asked of him to save his own skin.

There have been heated debates between the prosecution and the defense over how Hefetz was interrogated and whether the defense can pierce a gag order on the pressure the police may have put on him regarding aspects of his personal life, with one heading leading Hefetz to express fury at Netanyahu supporters who he said were trying to destroy him for telling the truth.

The prosecution has said that even if there are issues with aspects of Hefetz's testimony, that there is tremendous supporting evidence and that he is an irreplaceable witness for tying together all the different aspects of the case.