The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

Is Israel going to elections? Here are Netanyahu’s 5 options

A look at what the under-pressure prime minister can do to avoid a fourth election in 19 months.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
AUGUST 2, 2020 13:58
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Will Israel go to new elections in three weeks?
No one except Benjamin Netanyahu seems to know the answer and it’s not even clear that he has made up his mind.
In May, Netanyahu and Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement according to which the unity government they established would pass a two-year budget. This was one of the most important clauses in the agreement for Gantz since approval of a state budget is an easy way for someone to topple a government. Currently, if Israel does not pass a budget by August 25, Israel heads to a new election in November.
Netanyahu, on the other hand, is said to want a one-year budget. While he makes economic and fiscal arguments, even members of his party know that he is doing so to be able to potentially bring down the government again in March when the 2021 budget will have to be passed. That March exit point is critical for Netanyahu to be able to avoid having to rotate out of the Prime Minister’s Office in November 2021 and hand over the reins of the country to Gantz.
Here are Netanyahu’s current options:
1) He refuses to abide by the coalition agreement and continues to insist on a one-year budget. If that happens, and Gantz refuses to concede, Israel will head to a new election on August 25. The elections – Israel’s fourth in less than two years – will be held sometime in November. During this interim period, Netanyahu will remain the prime minister.
2) To gain some time, Netanyahu passes legislation that postpones the deadline by which the government needs to pass a new budget. According to existing legislation, this needs to happen within 100 days of the formation of a new government.
If a new law was passed extending the deadline, the threat of a new election would not disappear but it would go away for a little longer giving Netanyahu and Gantz some more time to work on a compromise. Derech Eretz’s Zvi Hauser has already placed a proposed bill on the Knesset’s table which Netanyahu could choose to advance.
3) Netanyahu sticks to his demand to pass a one-year budget and Gantz sticks to his demand to pass a two-year budget. Elections, right? Not for sure.
Netanyahu could theoretically bring down this government, kick out Blue and White and bring in Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party. He would still be short two seats for the necessary 61. Potential candidates for defection are Yoaz Hendel and Hauser from Derech Eretz as well as Pnina Tamano-Shata and Omer Yankelevitch from Blue and White as well as some others.
Hendel and Hauser have already said that they will not defect. But, when Israel will be just a day or two away from a new election, their decision could potentially change.
4) Blue and White has hinted that it is working on an alternative government without Likud. Currently, Blue and White is 14. With Derech Eretz and Labor they have 19 seats in the Knesset. Yamina is 5, Yisrael Beytenu is 7 and Yesh Atid-Telem is 17. That would give the anti-Netanyahu block 48. To get to 61, though, Gantz would need to get the haredi parties – which hold 16 seats – to join him. This is highly unlikely since the possibility that the haredim will join Avigdor Liberman and Yair Lapid is almost like the chance that Naftali Bennett and Liberman would sit with the Arab Joint List.
5) Gantz surrenders and decides to support Netanyahu’s proposal to pass a one-year budget. Gantz has folded on key issues in the past. If this were to happen it would not be a surprise but it would be another nail in the coffin of his chance of ever replacing Netanyahu in the Prime Minister’s Office.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is Israel going to elections? Here are Netanyahu’s 5 options By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by