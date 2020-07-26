Legislation to delay budget deadline to be submitted this week

Communications Minister and Derech Eretz MK Yoaz Hendel, together with fellow party MK Tzvi Hauser, will submit legislation to the Knesset this week to postpone the deadline for the approval of the state budget, in order to stave off elections. The budget must currently be approved by the Knesset by August 25, with failure to so leading to the automatic dissolution of the Knesset and new elections. A fight between the Likud and Blue and White over whether to pass a one-year or two-year budget is now threatening to torpedo the chance of passing any budget by the deadline. To avoid another round of elections, Hendel and Hauser will submit their bill either today (Sunday) or Monday, and also request that it receives both an exemption from the 45-day delay usually required from the time of submission to the time the Knesset can debate the bill. Consent for this exemption will be needed from the government, and ultimately the prime minister. The two MKs believe that if the exemption request is rejected it would effectively signal that Netanyahu wants new elections since there would not be enough time to pass the legislation and delay the budget deadline without it. The coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud states explicitly that a two-year budget must be passed, but Netanyahu is insisting on passing just a one-year budget. Passing a one-year budget is Netanyahu’s only opportunity to topple the government without passing the premiership over to Gantz, something which could happen if a budget for 2021 is not passed by the end of March.