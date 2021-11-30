The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu trial: Court rejects press expulsion for Hefetz cross-examination

Members of the media also united together to oppose the prosecution's motion to expel them, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:24

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 13:51
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The court on Tuesday rejected the request of the state prosecution to throw the media out of portions of the cross-examination of Nir Hefetz, the star witness in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The court threatened that they still might do a more targeted closed-door session in the future. In response, the prosecution asked for another recess to consult about the consequences of the ruling.
Responding, the defense furiously accused the prosecution of trying to cover up its alleged abuse of Hefetz, which he himself caused "monstrous", as it tried to flip him to testify against his former boss.

Further, the defense said that it was hypocritical for "the crown", referring to the prosecution, who supervised the police's alleged abuse of Hefetz, to ask to cover up law enforcement actions based on the altar of Hefetz's privacy, when they themselves brutally violated his privacy.

Members of the media also united together to oppose the prosecution's motion, emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech and freedom of the press in a case of momentous and historic importance.

Both the defense and the media highlighted that there was already a gag order in place, and that closing proceedings to the press was a vast overreaction.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court on November 22, 2021 (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

In contrast, Hefetz emotionally and angrily condemned portions of the press and social media factions for already violating the gag order in the past and being ready to do it again if given the chance.

Earlier Tuesday, the prosecution finished Hefetz's direct testimony against Netanyahu in Case 2000 following four previous days of testimony mostly relating to Case 4000. 


