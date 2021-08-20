Bennett, Tropper send Israeli Paralympics delegation off to Tokyo

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper congratulated the Israel Paralympic Committee on Thursday, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Bennett and Tropper spoke to the 27 disabled Israeli athletes set to compete in several different sports, such as athletics, swimming, wheelchair tennis, badminton, and more.

"Your participation in the Paralympics is a great source of influence of us all," said Prime Minister Bennett. "You've already won gold medals in determination and perseverance in my book," added Bennett.

The prime minister also joked that they're facing stiff competition from the delegation that returned from the Olympic Games, adding they set a high standard

MORAN SAMUEL, paralympic rower, taking the Bronze at the Rio Olympics. (credit: KEREN ISAACSON)

At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Israel took home 3 bronze medals in rowing, shooting, and swimming.

"This is a group of winners. I believe this special group can achieve even more accomplishments," said Culture and Sports Minister Tropper.

"You are not only an extraordinarily talented group on every level, both in Israel and internationally, but also full of character and spirit," added Tropper.

The 16th Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo, Japan, are set to begin on August 24.