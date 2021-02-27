The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bezalel, Shalva NGO and TOM make Purim customs for kids with disabilities

The initiative to make the costumes began after caretakers and parents mobilized on Zoom in order to coordinate the task by meeting with some of the children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 00:42
CHILDREN DRESSED in costumes arrive at school ahead of Purim, in Sderot, yesterday. (photo credit: FLASH90)
CHILDREN DRESSED in costumes arrive at school ahead of Purim, in Sderot, yesterday.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Bezalel Academy of the Arts, the disabilities NGO Shlava and the Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) initiative collaborated on on Thursday to help make children's dreams come true by making special costumes in light of the holiday of Purim.
The children, aged 10 to 14, live with severe physical and cognitive disabilities, some of whom are unable to talk. This made costume designing particularly difficult for the volunteers. The volunteers were especially concerned with giving the children the choice of designing their own costumes, as many are unable to control other aspects of their lives. 
The initiative to make the costumes began after caretakers and parents mobilized on Zoom in order to coordinate the task by meeting with some of the children. From there, volunteers got to know the children and formulated ideas for costumes that would fit with the conditions that children face. 
Among the children to participate included Hadar, 12, how dressed up as Minnie Mouse, Yisrael, 10, as a tree, Rafi, 11 as a DJ at a party, Noam, 13, as an entire orchestra and Giti, as a doll. 
Noting the importance of creating joy on Purim, Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of TOM, said in response to the initiative that "I am proud of the TOM team who volunteered to design unique costumes and also to create a duplicate program that will be implemented next year in many other places in Israel and around the Jewish world."
"TOM is committed to a vision of improving the quality of life of 250 million people worldwide within a decade," Grinstein added. 
Shoshan Cohen, a third-year student in the Department of Screen Arts at Bezalel, also remarked on the initiative, saying "Our ability as designers to collaborate and in this way fulfill dreams for children who need it and ultimately make them happy on Purim - is the essence of our profession and mission and it best illustrates the strength and values ​​of Bezalel as an institution that is connected to the community."
"We look forward to more collaborations in the future for this blessed venture," she added.


Tags purim disability Costume
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by