Bibas: Lockdown enforcement must be equal for all -- or else

In what is shaping up to be the big battle of Israel’s third lockdown, Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut and the head of the Federation of Local Authorities, tweeted Sunday that if there is not equal enforcement of the lockdown for all sectors, mayors will “shut down” the lockdown enforcement in their municipalities. This means that these mayors would stop the work of about 2,500 municipal inspectors. In his tweet, Bibas wrote, “If there is a lockdown - then lockdown for everyone. "Only in this way will we get out of it together! Today at the board meeting of the local government we agreed unanimously - equal enforcement for all. If you turn a blind eye to enforcement - we will also shut down the corona enforcement system. This must be the last closure!”The tweet is a not-so-veiled threat to the government and police about equal enforcement of the closure in the ultra-Orthodox sector, where the rate of coronavirus infection is particularly high. In the previous lockdown, which began in September, many ultra-Orthodox authorities simply kept their school systems going, even as the rest of the country locked down. In recent days, there were negotiations among various ultra-Orthodox authorities and representatives of the government as to whether the ultra-Orthodox would agree to follow the government rulings on closing the schools. In this third lockdown, before the regulations on closing schools took effect Thursday night at midnight, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior rabbinic leader of the Ashkenazi non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, told his followers to close schools and yeshivas “for several days,” after a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.During the second lockdown, Kanievsky told school principals who asked him what to do, to keep their schools open. The rabbi’s position led to an unprecedented situation in which tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of families defied the government and the law and sent their children to school despite the national lockdown.
This situation led to anger on the part of those in the secular sector, where schools did close and parents had to supervise their children at home. In an interview on the television newsmagazine, Fact, in late December, former coronavirus commissioner and head of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, complained that government officials were cowards who thwarted his attempts to crack down on defiance of regulations in the red cities, many of which were ultra-Orthodox, out of political considerations. Bibas was recently offered a spot on the Likud list in the upcoming national elections at the end of March but declined. As of Sunday afternoon, there were reports of certain yeshivas and schools in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem and the city of Beitar Illit opening. Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.