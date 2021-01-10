The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bibas: Lockdown enforcement must be equal for all -- or else

This means that these mayors would stop the work of about 2,500 municipal inspectors.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 10, 2021 13:39
A Jerusalem shwarma restauraunt is seen open for deliveries only amid the third coronavirus lockdown, on December 31, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A Jerusalem shwarma restauraunt is seen open for deliveries only amid the third coronavirus lockdown, on December 31, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In what is shaping up to be the big battle of Israel’s third lockdown, Haim Bibas, the mayor of Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut and the head of the Federation of Local Authorities, tweeted Sunday that if there is not equal enforcement of the lockdown for all sectors, mayors will “shut down” the lockdown enforcement in their municipalities.
This means that these mayors would stop the work of about 2,500 municipal inspectors.
In his tweet, Bibas wrote, “If there is a lockdown - then lockdown for everyone.
"Only in this way will we get out of it together! Today at the board meeting of the local government we agreed unanimously - equal enforcement for all. If you turn a blind eye to enforcement - we will also shut down the corona enforcement system. This must be the last closure!”
The tweet is a not-so-veiled threat to the government and police about equal enforcement of the closure in the ultra-Orthodox sector, where the rate of coronavirus infection is particularly high. In the previous lockdown, which began in September, many ultra-Orthodox authorities simply kept their school systems going, even as the rest of the country locked down. In recent days, there were negotiations among various ultra-Orthodox authorities and representatives of the government as to whether the ultra-Orthodox would agree to follow the government rulings on closing the schools.
In this third lockdown, before the regulations on closing schools took effect Thursday night at midnight, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the most senior rabbinic leader of the Ashkenazi non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, told his followers to close schools and yeshivas “for several days,” after a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
During the second lockdown, Kanievsky told school principals who asked him what to do, to keep their schools open. The rabbi’s position led to an unprecedented situation in which tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of families defied the government and the law and sent their children to school despite the national lockdown.
This situation led to anger on the part of those in the secular sector, where schools did close and parents had to supervise their children at home.
In an interview on the television newsmagazine, Fact, in late December, former coronavirus commissioner and head of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, complained that government officials were cowards who thwarted his attempts to crack down on defiance of regulations in the red cities, many of which were ultra-Orthodox, out of political considerations. Bibas was recently offered a spot on the Likud list in the upcoming national elections at the end of March but declined.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were reports of certain yeshivas and schools in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem and the city of Beitar Illit opening.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Coronavirus lockdown COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by