Brothers convicted of defrauding Defense Ministry of over NIS 1 million

Two brothers, Avi and Chaim Shitrit, were convicted in a Tel Aviv court for defrauding the Defense Ministry for millions of shekels. Over the past five years, the brothers lied, saying that they were attending to their disabled father 12 hours a day, and for that they were payed over a million shekels in total each.

The State Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against the brothers in the Defense Ministry's name for NIS 1.4 million.

The brothers' father was injured in the Yom Kippur War and was recognized as a disabled IDF veteran. Until his death in 2017, he required 24 hour care and nursing. The brothers signed on with a company that supplies nursing care to disabled IDF veterans on behalf of the Defense Ministry. They then reported that they were caring for their father and were paid a salary according to the hours they reported. One brother even reported that he was caring for his brother while living abroad.

The prosecution showed that the brothers were paid to care for their father 12 hours a day, while in reality, they hired a caretaker at a cheaper price and split the leftover money.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The brothers confessed and committed to pay compensation of a million shekels.

In the verdict, the brothers were ordered to pay the Defense Ministry NIS 1.2 million (the amount the brothers were paid with the caretaker fees they paid). They will also be charged an additional NIS 60,000 in fees.