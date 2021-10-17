The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet vote to allow police to search homes without court order

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's proposal, which would allow police officers to search homes without a court order if they have good reason to, was approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 17, 2021 20:01
GIDEON SA'AR arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote and swearing in of the 36th government, June 13, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
GIDEON SA'AR arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote and swearing in of the 36th government, June 13, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The cabinet voted on Sunday to approve Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s proposal to grant police the authority to search the homes of violent crime suspects without a prior court order.
According to the proposal, police will be able to enter a home to search for evidence in a case deemed a “serious crime.”
Officers will be allowed to search for suspects or for weapons if they have good reason to believe that they are present.
“We are at war, so we need to give the police and local authorities better tools to help them succeed in their mission,” said Sa’ar.
The justice minister said he would propose more laws to help fight crime in the Arab sector in particular, where since the start of the year, over 100 Arab Israelis have been murdered by members of their own community.
Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Israel's Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned his cabinet that “we are losing the country” but Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg warned against the move, saying that it was rare in a democracy.
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi attacked the proposal from the Right, saying that Sa’ar was trying to trick the public. Karhi said that Sa’ar should ensure that the courts stop allowing criminals to go free.
Also on Sunday, the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which Sa’ar chairs, rejected a proposal by Karhi to privatize Army Radio.
Karhi said the “government of trickery” was removing right-wingers from the radio station and then would use it for political propaganda.
“They claim to be statesmanlike, but they’re taking over a military radio station that they themselves said beforehand did not belong in a democracy,” Karhi said.
Sa’ar’s committee also voted against a proposal by former culture minister Miri Regev (Likud) to punish cultural acts deemed anti-Israeli.


Tags police gideon sa'ar crime rates in israel justice ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by