The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Calls to boycott pro-LGBTQ+ tehina backfire as sales spike

Despite the overall gains, Al Arz's sales are suffering in the Arab sector, its main market.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 28, 2020 10:15
Karawan tahini (the blue jar) being sold alongside Al Arz tahini from Nazareth, and Yona tahini from Nablus at Tel Aviv's Carmel Market, May 19, 2017 (photo credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER)
Karawan tahini (the blue jar) being sold alongside Al Arz tahini from Nazareth, and Yona tahini from Nablus at Tel Aviv's Carmel Market, May 19, 2017
(photo credit: ELIYAHU KAMISHER)
Despite calls to boycott the Al Arz tahini company after they provided funding for a support hotline for LGBTQ+ Arabs in Israel, the company's sales spiked by 50% since the company announced its support for the hotline, according to Calcalist.
Since the announcement at the beginning of July, Al Arz's quantitative market share rose by about 28%, due to increased support in response to the company's support of the hotline and the calls to boycott it.
Among the supporters who increased sales were dozens of Israeli diplomats in Israel and around the world, who purchased more than 600 pounds of tahini to support Julia Zaher, who owns Al Arz.
The company's support of the LGBTQ+ hotline caused a widespread backlash in the Arab-Israeli sector. One grocery store owner in Tamra wrote on Facebook that the company is "people who don't respect religion," while a resident of Wadi Ara wrote that they threw out two containers of the tahini, saying "I am for boycotting the company that supports actions that are against society and religion."
Data collected by StoreNext shows that the company's financial sales rose by 18% during the first week after the announcement and 27.7% the week after that. Quantitatively, Al Arz's sales rose by 16.9% in the first week and by 27.9% in the second week.
While the Achva tahini company remained the leader in the industry and wasn't impacted by Al Arz's rise in sales, a number of competitors were impacted by the rise, with drops in sales reported by Baraka tahini, private companies, Tahini Jerusalem and Har Bracha tahini.
Despite the overall gains, Al Arz's sales are suffering in the Arab sector, its main market. Sales agents who sell the tahini to private stores that aren't included in StoreNext's data have not ordered more stock since the boycott began. As Muslim Israelis prepare to mark Eid Al-Adha this week, the company's sales are not benefiting from the rise in sales usually recorded before holidays, according to Calcalist.
Al Arz has also experienced losses in sales to the US and institutions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The hotline will be operated by "The Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel" and paid for by Al-Arz and will provide information and emotional assistance to LGBTQ+ Arabs in routine and emergency situations. This is the first time that an Arab company has openly invested in an LGBTQ+ initiative in Israel.


Tags LGBT business boycott tahini LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by