Changes to synagogue worshiper limits to be proposed by next week

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein held discussions with coronavirus coordinator Prof. Roni Gamzu and Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice chairman MK Yakov Asher on Sunday about changing the restrictions on the number of worshipers in synagogues. Although details have not yet been published, it appears that there will be an easing of restrictions, possibly for areas with low levels of infection. Ultra-Orthodox MKs and the ultra-Orthodox community at large has bristled at the tight restriction of just 10 worshipers allowed in a synagogue, regardless of its size, and have complained of discrimination in light of lighter restrictions for restaurants, gyms and other indoor establishments. In July, Chief Rabbi David Lau described the current limit on worshipers in prayer service as “arbitrary,” and said that it was illogical that the same number of worshipers be permitted in both very small and very large synagogues. A spokesman for Asher said on Sunday that Edelstein and Gamzu had promised that the regulations for synagogues would be changed by the beginning of next week following discussions held last week amongst the relevant officials, which have now concluded. Asher said that he would convene his committee on Sunday to examine the proposed changes and “to approve or annul them according to what is necessary.”Earlier on Sunday, Asher had threatened that his committee “would not hesitate to annul” changes that are “illogical and unjust.”Said a spokesman “There shouldn’t be discrimination against synagogues for no reason, that synagogues should be different from everything else with no reason.”Last week, Health Ministry deputy director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto said in the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice committee that the government was examining the options to ease restrictions in cities with low rates of infection, according to the proposed “traffic light” system. Edelstein was however cautious about increasing the limits, noting that ultra-Orthodox population centers had a high rate of infection and expressing concern that infections could spike if restrictions are eased too much ahead of the approaching Jewish high holidays