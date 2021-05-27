Chess event promotes solidarity between Jews and Arabs

A chess event was organized on Tuesday by the Chess4All organization, as part of the Chess4Solidarity project to promote inclusion between Arabs and Jews in the midst of the recent rocket attacks between Israel and Gaza. The event was hosted online via Zoom and encompassed participants from local Jewish and Arab sectors in Israel. Nearly 100 participants took part in the event, which was broadcasted live in both Arabic and Hebrew on the Chess4All, Abu Gosh Community Center, and Sports Ministry Facebook pages. The Chess4Solidarity Initiative has a large philanthropical background, having hosted multiple chess events for noble causes to connect people from Israel to many other countries through the international language of chess. Having activities for people of all ages, this initiative has so far reached over 4,500 people from over 90 countries. Next month, the initiative is set to bring together people from the Jewish state with participants from West and Central Africa, in collaboration with the Israeli Embassies in Cameroon, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}