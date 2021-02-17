Chief Rabbi Lau suspends rabbinical judge for not getting COVID vaccine

A spokesman for Lau, who is the president of the Supreme Rabbinical Court, said that he believes all rabbinical judges have an obligation to get vaccinated and that “a judge who does not get vaccinated will not be able to serve in his position and endanger those who come to the court, as far as is legally possible.”

The spokesman declined to answer whether or not such a step is permitted under Israeli law as it currently stands.

On Monday, Lau issued a statement saying it was forbidden to refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 unless following specific instructions from a doctor not to do so.

“It is forbidden for a person to damage his own body and all the more so that of someone else,” wrote Lau.

He said that the dangers of COVID-19 are a verifiable fact and that any dangers inherent in the vaccine are uncertain, and that it was therefore an obligation to get vaccinated.

“Someone who does not get vaccinated is not only likely to harm himself but is also likely to harm someone else,” continued the rabbi, adding that protecting ones health allows people to “fulfil our obligations in a world of significance.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Lau said that the injunction in the Torah to “protect your lives greatly” includes an obligation to take avail oneself of preventative medial measures “which the vaccination helps with.”

Concluded the chief rabbi “Someone who does not fulfill this command rejects the good which God granted his world and gave to us the possibility of getting out of the distress caused by the coronavirus.”