Beit Shemesh Mayor: Synagogues are not the enemy

"Yom Kippur is a day that centers on the common good of the people of Israel," said Bloch. "All of Israel visits the synagogue on Yom Kippur in all Israeli communities. Everything must be done to see how even on this day this year Yom Kippur will continues to center the common good."

"Rosh Hashanah taught us that the public understood the importance and made adjustments to its customs from years past," added the mayor. "The discussion should be that one does not close a synagogue but how to preserve the sanctity of Yom Kippur along with keeping all the rules and precepts on the health of the worshipers."

As the coronavirus cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss closing synagogues on Yom Kippur, Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch stressed that "synagogues are not the enemy of the nation."