The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Beit Shemesh Mayor: Synagogues are not the enemy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 12:46
As the coronavirus cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss closing synagogues on Yom Kippur, Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch stressed that "synagogues are not the enemy of the nation."
"Yom Kippur is a day that centers on the common good of the people of Israel," said Bloch. "All of Israel visits the synagogue on Yom Kippur in all Israeli communities. Everything must be done to see how even on this day this year Yom Kippur will continues to center the common good."
"Rosh Hashanah taught us that the public understood the importance and made adjustments to its customs from years past," added the mayor. "The discussion should be that one does not close a synagogue but how to preserve the sanctity of Yom Kippur along with keeping all the rules and precepts on the health of the worshipers."
US Embassy in Bahrain issues security alert after terror attack attempt
EU regulator in contact with 38 makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 12:39 PM
PM Benjamin Netanyahu to serve as interim housing minister
Most water sources in Israel above green line for first time in 23 years
MDA threatens strike due to lack of workforce amid COVID-19 outbreak
Netanyahu: Economy is a central priority amid coronavirus in Israel
US Senator Gardner says will vote for 'qualified' Supreme Court nominee
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 02:54 AM
US judge orders Post Office to expedite November election mail
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2020 12:56 AM
Gantz: Protests, prayers are fundamental rights
Yarka resident in his 60s dies of gunshot wounds
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 10:45 PM
Chief Justice Hayut quarantined after aide diagnosed with coronavirus
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,567 test positive, nine dead
U.S. concerned about Iran-North Korea cooperation, seeks to prevent it
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2020 08:09 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 716 sick with coronavirus, over 12,000 quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by