Colombia to open Jerusalem trade office in nod to Israel's sovereignty

Colombia plans on Tuesday to open a trade and innovation office in Jerusalem that would be a satellite of its Tel Aviv embassy, in a move that serves as a sign of the country's President Ivan Duque's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over its capital city

Duque, who is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Sunday for a three-day visit, will be present for the celebratory opening.

He first announced the opening of the trade office last year at the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee. It's seen as a partial victory for Israel's campaign to push the international community to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, particularly in the wake of the US relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018. Only three countries have followed suit: Guatemala Honduras and Kosovo

Most countries refuse to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, nor do they view it as part of sovereign Israel territory. As a result, most embassies in Israel are located in Tel Aviv, including that of Colombia. Equatorial Guinea and Malawi have also pledged to open embassies in Jerusalem.

The Czech Republic and Hungary have taken a small step in the direction of Jerusalem recognition by opening diplomatic offices in Jerusalem. Columbia will now follow suit.

A soldier dressed in a historical uniform waves a Colombian flag at an event attended by President Ivan Duque to mark the bicentennial of the country's first constitution, in Villa del Rosario, Colombia October 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NATHALIA ANGARITA)

In a video interview with the American Jewish Committee last year, Duque spoke of his strong feelings for Israel.

"Columbia is the number one ally of Israel in Latin America," Duque said.

The Columbia President will be accompanied by six ministers, including those in charge of health, agriculture, environment, transportation, trade and defense. The large delegation will also include entrepreneurs and members of the Colombian Jewish community numbering less than 10,000 people.

Although Israel and Colombia established relations soon after Israel's establishment, it was not until 2013 that a Colombia president, a position then held by Juan Manuel Santos, visited Israel.

Both men, the previous and current president, set their sights on Israel as a sign of the growing ties between the two countries and formalized a free trade agreement in 2020. This occurred simultaneously to Colombia's recognition of Palestine as a state in 2018.

Israel's Ambassador to Colombia Christian Cantor stressed that Colombia was a great friend of Israel and the Jewish people. Colombia plays a positive role with regard to ties between the Jewish state and Latin America, Cantor added.

Duque will arrive in Israel after a visit to the United Arab Emirates and will tour Jerusalem's Old City.

While in Israel Duque will meet with Israel President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and will participate in a number of economic events, with the aim of increasing bilateral ties. The six ministers will be meeting with their Israeli counterparts.