Controversial candidacy for Yad Vashem moves forward

Once approved, Effi Eitam’s candidacy will be brought to a vote in the cabinet by government ministers.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 20:30
EFFI EITAM speaks during the Gush Katif conference at the Tel Aviv Museum in 2017. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
EFFI EITAM speaks during the Gush Katif conference at the Tel Aviv Museum in 2017.
The controversial candidacy of former hard-right politician Effi Eitam for the post of Yad Vashem chairman is moving ahead despite opposition from several quarters, including Holocaust survivor organizations.
The Anti-Defamation League and the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, as well as other groups, have all protested the pending appointment due to Eitam’s support for the forcible transfer of Palestinians from the West Bank and against the participation of Israeli Arabs in Israel’s political system.
Nevertheless, Eitam, a former government minister and before that an IDF brigadier-general, was selected by Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin as the government’s choice for the position and his candidacy was recently submitted for approval to a committee at the Finance Ministry’s Authority for Government Agencies.
When approved, Eitam’s candidacy will be brought to a vote in the cabinet by government ministers.
In October, Leader of the Opposition, MK Yair Lapid, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw Eitam’s candidacy due to an incident during which soldiers under his command beat a Palestinian captive to death during a military operation in Gaza.
The soldiers involved said Eitam has given orders to beat captives, and the Military Advocate General reprimanded Eitam over the incident although he was not court-martialed.
Lapid said the appointment “could turn this sacrosanct institution into a place of argument and division.”
Ministers from the Blue and White party have declined to say whether they will vote in favor of Eitam’s candidacy when it comes to a vote in cabinet.
Colette Avital, head of the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, said that statements made by Eitam about Israeli Arabs, and in favor of population transfer of Palestinians “are well known by many abroad and could be used against Yad Vashem by those who do not particularly care for Israel.”
Said Avital: “We are concerned about the damage that this appointment can cause to the image of Israel, and the credibility of Yad Vashem. We hope that government ministers will take into account the position of Holocaust survivors and many Jewish communities in the Diaspora.”
Last week, the ADL wrote to former Chief Rabbi and Holocaust survivor Rabbi Yisrael Mei Lau, who serves as chairman of the Yad Vashem Council, asking him to intervene and halt Eitam’s appointment.
A spokesperson for Lau declined to comment on the rabbi’s position on the matter.
Eitam has also declined to comment on the controversy surrounding his candidacy.


