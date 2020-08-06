Corona patient leaves Shaare Zedek hospital after 99 days

Marina Chvatova, a 74-year-old coronavirus patient, was released this week from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
After her condition had become more stable, the medical team in charge of her decided that she could be safely released from the hospital.
She spent 99 days in the hospital’s coronavirus Unit, which is believed to be the longest stay for a hospitalized coronavirus patient in the entire world.
Dr. Ramzi Kourd, Director of the Corona Unit at Shaare Zedek said, “We’re thrilled to see how Marina has recovered and is being released. Over the course of this lengthy stay she and her family have become integral parts of the Unit and we’re happy to see her returning home.”