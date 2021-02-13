The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Country in chaos’ says Bennett, refuses to rule out Netanyahu

“After 10 months [Transportation Minister Miri] Regev allowed all the mutations in and only then closed the airport while leaving thousands of Israelis stranded abroad.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 22:41
YAMINA leader Naftali Bennett at the Defense Ministry last year. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
YAMINA leader Naftali Bennett at the Defense Ministry last year.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett has repeated his message that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be replaced.
Speaking on Channel 13 News Saturday night, Bennett said that “We need to say thanks to Netanyahu but he cannot extract Israel from this chaos and he cannot lead the nation.”
He continued that “The country is being led in the worst way I’ve ever seen, its chaos.”
Bennett accused the government specifically of failing over its management of international travel in and out of the country.
“After 10 months [Transportation Minister Miri] Regev allowed all the mutations in and only then closed the airport, while leaving thousands of Israelis stranded abroad.”
Bennett insisted that a properly structured plan with testing before and after an individual gets on a flight could have ensured that the skies were kept open and the virus, including the different new variants, were kept out.
“Netanyahu is not the right person to lead the country. We need to replace him. Israel will survive with younger leadership,” said the Yamina leader.  
However, the Yamina leader continued with his ambiguous policy of calling for Netanyahu’s replacement but keeping open the option of joining a Netanyahu led government.
“I am being the responsible adult in the room,” he said, since he wasn’t with “just not Bibi” parties such as Yesh Atid and New Hope, and was not vowing to serve only with Netanyahu like his erstwhile ally and head of the Religious Zionist Party Betzalel Smotrich.
Asked if he could sit with the Labor Party, Bennett indicated he wouldn’t because of comments made by the party’s seventh-placed candidate on its electoral list Ibtisam Maraana, who said she drove around during the two minutes silence on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
And he attacked Yesh Atid chairman and opposition leader Yair Lapid, saying he would form a government “with the vote of [Balad Party MK] Hiba Yazbek,”
Speaking on Channel 12’s Meet the Press program, Smotrich said he was “not in the pocket of Netanyahu” but that if it was a choice between joining a Netanyahu government and a Lapid government “it is clear who I will pick.”
He also attacked Bennett for his failure to stand up for his right-wing principles and declare that he would only join a right-wing government, instead of keeping other options open.
“Does Bennett commit to serving in a right-wing govt? The choice is between Netanyahu or Lapid. My choice is clear,  you should ask Bennett what his position is,” said Smotrich.  
He also indicated that he favored the so-called French Law providing immunity from prosecution for a serving prime minister.
“Yes it bothers me that the prime minister is on trial and that instead of doing his job the prime minister is in court. A [civil service] official, however s senior he might be should not be able to topple a prime minister. It cannot be that the attorney- general can replace the elected representative of the people,” said Smotrich.
Separately, Kan News reported that should Blue and White fail to cross the electoral threshold in the election it is possible that Netanyahu could fire all Blue and White ministers from the cabinet.
According to the legislation passed to form the outgoing government, Netanyahu could not fire Blue and White ministers without the support of the alternative prime minister, which is Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.
But the legislation does not address a situation in which Gantz is not re-elected to the Knesset, an eventuality that could transpire if Blue and White does not cross the electoral threshold and enter the next Knesset.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud alliance with Religious Zionist party is unholy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by