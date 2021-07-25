The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Court: PLO must pay ship hijacking victims nearly 1 m.

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday ruled that the Palestine Liberation Organization must pay nearly NIS one million to the estates of two Israeli victims of a 1985 ship hijacking.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 25, 2021 21:54
The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday ruled that the Palestine Liberation Organization must pay nearly NIS 1 million to the estates of two Israeli victims of a 1985 ship hijacking.
The breakdown of the damages is NIS 400,000 to each victim’s estate as well as attorneys fees for a decades long legal fight.
Channel 12 first reported the decision, but the Jerusalem Post independently obtained a copy of the ruling.
It was October 1985, when on its way to Alexandria, four Palestinian terrorists hijacked the Achille Lauro at sea and demanded the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.
During the hijacking of the ship, the terrorists shot a disabled Jew named Leon Klinghoffer while still strapped to his wheelchair and threw him into the water.
They also harmed various other passengers, including Sofi Chiser and Anna Shneider, whose families, represented by Shurat Hadin, initiated proceedings against the PLO around 21 years ago, to obtain damages for those harms.
This is not the first time that Israeli courts have issued such rulings.
In November 2018, the Supreme Court issued a ruling endorsing two judgments totaling close to NIS 14 million against the Palestinian Authority for falsely jailing 51 Palestinians.
Also, the Jerusalem District Court issued an award for NIS 500 million (Shurat Hadin also served as the legal team in this case) in April 2020 against the Palestinian Authority for terrorism mostly during the Second Intifada.  
The ruling on Sunday was significant since it brought to close an infamous hijacking and held the PLO responsible for the actions of a splinter terror group as opposed to allowing the PLO to claim it did not direct that group's actions.
In contrast, the court said that the PLO was the puppet master of a variety of splinter groups and should be held liable.
It is unclear how the Israeli government will handle trying to collect from the PLO. In the past, the issue has been a source of diplomatic controversy.
The Achilles Lauro was also a turning point for the Israeli navy and counter-terror officials.
Yedidya Yaari, who later led the 2002 operation to capture the PA’s Karine A terror weapons ship, was the commander of the navy commandos, Shayetet 13, during the hijacking of the Italian ship and it was a wakeup moment conceptually for both the Israeli and American navy.
It became clear, as with the hijacking of airplanes, that terrorists could hijack an Israeli ship (or a ship of a Western country) and the State of Israel did not have capability to confront them.
Developing a naval-commando operational capability to covertly recapture a hijacked ship while it was in motion and sailing became a top priority.
The Israeli navy, along with the US, started to develop tactics and strategies for clandestinely pulling up next to and boarding a ship. 


