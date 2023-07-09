A doctor from Bat Yam was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle about 5,000 blank rounds of ammunition from Georgia into Israel, police said Sunday.

Detectives from the 747 special police unit at Ben-Gurion Airport found suitcases that raised their suspicions when they arrived in Israel on a flight from Georgia.

After arresting the woman who collected the bags, the detectives discovered dozens of boxes of blank ammunition containing about 5,000 blanks.

The doctor was released under restrictive conditions which were extended on Sunday until July 18. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Latest in series of smuggling attempts thwarted by Israeli authorities

The seizure is the latest in a series of smuggling attempts thwarted by Israeli authorities at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Two weeks ago, police seized about 300 kilograms of a new MDMB-type drug after an international, undercover investigation.

The drug was smuggled into Israel from the Far East in powder form and was set to be mixed with additional chemicals at drug labs in the country to create the final form of the drug. The seized drugs were estimated to be worth about NIS 4.5 million.

Just a few weeks prior, an American woman was caught trying to smuggle 6.5 kg of gold and $36,000 in her suitcase at Ben-Gurion Airport.