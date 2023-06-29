The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Police seize new MDMB-type drug in global undercover operation

The 300 kilograms of seized drugs are estimated to be worth about NIS 4.5 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 18:01
MDMB-type drugs seized by Israel Police. (photo credit: Screenshot/Israel Police)
MDMB-type drugs seized by Israel Police.
(photo credit: Screenshot/Israel Police)

About 300 kilograms of a new MDMB-type drug were seized by Israel Police after an international, undercover investigation, police announced on Thursday.

The drug was smuggled into Israel from the Far East in powder form and was set to be mixed with additional chemicals at drug labs in the country to create the final form of the drug. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth about NIS 4.5 million.

The packages in which the drugs were hidden were monitored as they passed through customs at Ben-Gurion Airport and the postal service, while the drugs inside were transferred for examination at police laboratories.

The Central Police Unit of the Center District additionally monitored two suspects from Rehovot and Ashdod and, after collecting the necessary evidence, arrested them.

An indictment is expected to be filed against the two on Friday, as well as a request to extend their detention until the end of the legal proceedings.

MDMB-type drugs seized by Israel Police. (credit: Screenshot/Israel Police) MDMB-type drugs seized by Israel Police. (credit: Screenshot/Israel Police)

What are MDMB-type drugs?

MDMB-type drugs are one type of synthetic cannabinoid, drugs that bind to the same receptors that the chemicals in cannabis plants bind to. MDMB stands for "methyl-3,3-dimethyl butanoate." Synthetic cannabinoids are often sold in kiosks and on the internet and are sometimes referred to as "Nice Guy" in Israel.

These drugs have been linked to severe side effects and have even been linked to dozens of deaths around the world.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by