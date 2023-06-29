Israel Police seize new MDMB-type drug in global undercover operation

About 300 kilograms of a new MDMB-type drug were seized by Israel Police after an international, undercover investigation, police announced on Thursday.

The drug was smuggled into Israel from the Far East in powder form and was set to be mixed with additional chemicals at drug labs in the country to create the final form of the drug. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth about NIS 4.5 million.

The packages in which the drugs were hidden were monitored as they passed through customs at Ben-Gurion Airport and the postal service, while the drugs inside were transferred for examination at police laboratories.

The Central Police Unit of the Center District additionally monitored two suspects from Rehovot and Ashdod and, after collecting the necessary evidence, arrested them.

An indictment is expected to be filed against the two on Friday, as well as a request to extend their detention until the end of the legal proceedings.

MDMB-type drugs seized by Israel Police. (credit: Screenshot/Israel Police)

What are MDMB-type drugs?

MDMB-type drugs are one type of synthetic cannabinoid, drugs that bind to the same receptors that the chemicals in cannabis plants bind to. MDMB stands for "methyl-3,3-dimethyl butanoate." Synthetic cannabinoids are often sold in kiosks and on the internet and are sometimes referred to as "Nice Guy" in Israel.

These drugs have been linked to severe side effects and have even been linked to dozens of deaths around the world.