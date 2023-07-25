Pro-reform rally ends in violence, arrests made in Israel's South

A fight broke out at the entrance to the southern Israeli Kibbutz Hatzerim on Monday evening during a pro-judicial reform rally, culminating in a shot being fired into the air by the kibbutz's security guard.

The fight, which was between the kibbutz residents and the rally-goers, resulted in seven arrests once local police officers arrived on the scene. The security officer's weapon was seized on site as well.

"We arrived at Kibbutz Hatzerim and held our [rally]," one of the pro-reform activists told Maariv. "At one point, a mother arrived with a child with special needs who wanted to pass through. We wanted to let her pass and then she let another person from the kibbutz drive through with a car. He started driving wildly and ran over two of us. He got out of the car and then the whole confrontation started and suddenly the guard took out his weapon...and shot in the air."

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz responded to the event, saying: "[Just before Tisha Be'av - shooting in the air and running over protesters. I call on all parties, all citizens of Israel - We are all brothers, we must not resort to violence. Continue to express your opinion, protest, and demonstrate. But do not cross red lines. We are brothers!"

Pro-reform protest violence in Tel Aviv

An N12 journalist and a Channel 13 journalist were attacked by protesters at a pro-judicial reform protest in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, as tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the intersection in front of Azrieli Center to demand the continuation of the judicial reform.

Pro-judicial reform protesters in Tel Aviv. July 23, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Videos from the scene where the N12 journalist was attacked showed protesters surrounding the journalist and the camera crew and pushing them, with a police officer attempting to intervene. The assailants chanted "shame, shame" and "[Kach Party head Meir] Kahane was right."

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.