Israel committed to Christians' safety in Jerusalem amid attacks, police say

The meeting was held in order to establish an open dialogue with the Christian community regarding recent attacks on Catholic churches in Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 18:28
Jerusalem Police District chief Doron Turgeman speaks to local Christian community leaders on August 8, 2023
Jerusalem Police District chief Doron Turgeman speaks to local Christian community leaders on August 8, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel is committed to the personal security of Catholic churches in Jerusalem and the religious freedom of the city's Christian community, Israel Police stressed in a meeting with community leaders on Tuesday.

In a "special" meeting held at the initiative of police, Jerusalem District commander Doron Turgeman, flanked by high-ranking police officials, met with the Christian community leaders at the Tower of David museum amid a surge in hate crimes carried out against Christians in the Israeli capital.

The meeting was held in order to establish an open dialogue with the Christian community, police said, as well as to address issues, strengthen ties and enhance the coordination between police and representatives of churches across Jerusalem.

"It was important for me to meet with you. We are committed and working for your security all year round," Turgeman said during the meeting. "The cooperation between the police and the leaders of the Christian communities and representatives of the Christian faith is meaningful for us."

"We are a police force for everyone and will continue to work to safeguard the peace and security of people of all faiths and denominations, residents of the city, and visitors," he added.

A priest shows a gravestone allegedly vandalized by Jewish men in the Christian cemetery on Mount Zion, in the Old City of Jerusalem, January 4, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)A priest shows a gravestone allegedly vandalized by Jewish men in the Christian cemetery on Mount Zion, in the Old City of Jerusalem, January 4, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

As part of the meeting, the commander of the Jerusalem Old City police district Amir Cohen presented the community leaders with the operational activities conducted by police to stop incidences of hate crime against Catholic churches. In the meeting, Cohen "expressed his full commitment to combating this condemnable phenomenon."

Since the beginning of the year, police have probed 16 suspected hate crime attacks against Christian communities and churches in Jerusalem. In June, far-right Jerusalem deputy mayor Aryeh King caused controversy by refusing to condemn attacks on Christians, saying that "we support tourism but not missionaries."

Hate crimes against the Christian community of Jerusalem

In January, two Jews were captured on camera vandalizing dozens of Christian graves in Jerusalem’s historic Old City, drawing condemnation from church officials and the United Kingdom. The two suspects were later tracked down by police, who were arrested and charged.

In another case, Russia condemned an alleged attack by "Jewish radicals" earlier this week on the Church of the Assumption in Jerusalem's Old City, with foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commenting that "there can be no excuse for such criminal attacks."

"The reality presents us with many challenges, as well as despicable and shameful acts that deserve condemnation," Turgeman told the Christian leaders. "We are alert to this issue and address it with all the tools at our disposal."



