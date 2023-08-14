Israeli gangsters caught 'with a bullet in the barrel' mid-crime spree

Two crime organization squad members were arrested during their operations in Nazareth on Sunday night after they attempted to flee the scene, the Northern District Police said on Monday morning.

The gang members had allegedly shot at several businesses and set a car on fire when officers received a report about the arson. Law enforcement identified the culprits when they saw two men on a scooter with a Glock pistol.

The gunmen, residents of Nazareth in their 20s, attempted to flee but according to the spokesperson, they "collided" with the police cruiser. The two were arrested and sent to the hospital for medical treatment. One man was seriously injured and the other moderately injured.

Police statement and investigation

"Successfully catching criminals in the act is the aim of the North District police officers who carry out operations on all levels, covertly and openly, with the aim of thwarting criminal activity and for a quick response to any event," said the police spokesperson.

Police have been grappling with a wave of organized criminal violence in the Arab sector since the beginning of the year. So far about 144 people have been killed in violent incidents in the Israeli Arab community, with many incidents involving firearms and men under 30. 2023 has seen the highest amount of Arab sector crime deaths on record.

The pistol confiscated by police. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A man in his mid-30s was severely injured in a shooting incident in Umm al-Fahm on Sunday night. The victim was transferred to Afula for hospitalization.

Police are investigating the incident, and have said that the background is criminal.