Israel Police uncover Nazareth tunnel used to hide weapons, criminals

Police uncovered a tunnel in Nazareth used by criminal organizations to hide weapons and members of the organizations, police said on Thursday.

Intelligence operations by the police found that the criminal organizations would hide weapons and criminals in the tunnel during police raids.

The police discovered the tunnel opening in an abandoned house, finding ammunition and other evidence inside.

The tunnel was extended by dozens of meters from its original size and splits into three rooms where suspects would hide during police raids.

"The North District of the police maintains extensive operations in its fight against the violent activity that is carried out on all possible levels, from preventing smuggling and weapons trafficking, through covert intelligence activities to prevent criminal activity before it is carried out, to a quick response to any violent event in the Arab towns, through a constant presence," said police.

A tunnel used by criminal organizations in Nazareth. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Ben-Gvir: Tunnel was used by Bakri criminal organization

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the uncovering of the tunnel, stating "I congratulate and support the commanders and police officers of the northern district for uncovering the dozens of meters long tunnel of the Bakri criminal organization in Nazareth - which is suspected to have been used by the men of Samir Bakri, one of the most dangerous and wanted criminals in Israel, as a hiding place during police raids and pursuits of criminals."

"The persistent struggle led by Israel Police against the criminal organizations continues all the time. The exposure of the tunnel, which was apparently dug for two years, is a fatal blow for the organization."