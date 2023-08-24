The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

Israel Police uncover Nazareth tunnel used to hide weapons, criminals

The police discovered the tunnel opening in an abandoned house, finding ammunition and other evidence inside.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 12:05

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 12:35
A tunnel used by criminal organizations in Nazareth. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A tunnel used by criminal organizations in Nazareth.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police uncovered a tunnel in Nazareth used by criminal organizations to hide weapons and members of the organizations, police said on Thursday.

Intelligence operations by the police found that the criminal organizations would hide weapons and criminals in the tunnel during police raids.

The police discovered the tunnel opening in an abandoned house, finding ammunition and other evidence inside.

The tunnel was extended by dozens of meters from its original size and splits into three rooms where suspects would hide during police raids.

"The North District of the police maintains extensive operations in its fight against the violent activity that is carried out on all possible levels, from preventing smuggling and weapons trafficking, through covert intelligence activities to prevent criminal activity before it is carried out, to a quick response to any violent event in the Arab towns, through a constant presence," said police.

A tunnel used by criminal organizations in Nazareth. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) A tunnel used by criminal organizations in Nazareth. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Ben-Gvir: Tunnel was used by Bakri criminal organization

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the uncovering of the tunnel, stating "I congratulate and support the commanders and police officers of the northern district for uncovering the dozens of meters long tunnel of the Bakri criminal organization in Nazareth - which is suspected to have been used by the men of Samir Bakri, one of the most dangerous and wanted criminals in Israel, as a hiding place during police raids and pursuits of criminals."

"The persistent struggle led by Israel Police against the criminal organizations continues all the time. The exposure of the tunnel, which was apparently dug for two years, is a fatal blow for the organization."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
מעריב
מעריב לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
מעריב זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by