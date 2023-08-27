80-year-old decapitated by son in Hadera, mother saved at last moment

A man is suspected of murdering and decapitating his 80-year-old father and attempting to choke his 70-year-old mother to death in Hadera on Sunday, according to Israel Police.

Police who were called to the scene after screams were heard inside the apartment broke down the door of the apartment and found the suspect bent over his mother, choking her while holding a knife in his hand. The officers tased the suspect multiple times and arrested him.

"It's a shocking incident, the police handled it quickly together with firefighters and with this we saved the woman's life. The family is unknown to us from previous cases," said Shlomi Ben Shushan, the commander of the police's Menashe district.

Israeli media reported that the man's parents were visiting him from France.

'We never imagined he would try to murder someone'

A neighbor of the man told Maariv "He always looked strange, a religious guy with a beard. I don't know what happened there. We are shocked."

Police at the scene of a suspected murder in Hadera. August 27, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Another neighbor told N12 that "No one was aware of anything unusual in his conduct. A nice man, we never imagined that he would try to murder someone let alone his parents. It's just crazy that it happened here. We immediately went out into the street and tried to help the forces. It's so sad that it happened. We hope that the police will bring him to justice."