Arson suspect apprehended after setting sukkot ablaze in Ashdod

The Ashdod police station successfully apprehended a suspect responsible for igniting fires in several sukkot within the city on Thursday, ahead of the Sukkot holiday that will begin Friday evening. This arrest followed a report received Thursday morning at the Israel Police 100 hotline in the Southern District, alerting authorities.

The report outlined an individual suspected of deliberately setting fire to a number of sukkot in District 8 of Ashdod, raising concerns among the local community during the ongoing Tishrei holiday season.

According to a statement by the Police, “Ashdod police officers swiftly descended upon the scene, demonstrating their commitment to public safety. By engaging with residents and meticulously following investigative procedures, law enforcement personnel managed to identify the suspect. Furthermore, it was discovered that the individual had also committed theft, making off with a bottle of beer from a nearby neighborhood grocery store.”

Multiple sukkot damaged

In subsequent searches conducted by the police team, six sukkot were found damaged due to the suspected arsonist's actions. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Ashdod resident, was promptly taken into custody and subsequently handed over to the Israel Police for further questioning. Suspected arson damaged sukkot in Ashdod. (credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's office)

“The relevant authorities have continued to investigate the incident, aiming to shed light on the motives behind these disturbing acts of arson and theft within the community,” the police statement concluded.