According to Israeli media reports unknown persons set fire to the statue of former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion near Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv during the first night of Rosh Hashanah. Passers-by who arrived at the scene noticed the change in the well known statue and reported it to the police.

עצוב מאוד שבתחילת השנה החדשה מישהו החליט לפגוע באחד הפסלים הכי אהובים בעיר, פסלו של סמל תקומת ישראל - דוד בן גוריון.נחדש את הפסל בהקדם כדי שיעמוד מחדש במהירות האפשרית וישוב לשמח את תושבי ותושבות העיר, ובעיקר את הילדים. pic.twitter.com/Pmy6X4dtwI — רון חולדאי (@Ron_Huldai) September 16, 2023

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai responded this morning to the damage to the statue on the promenade in the city, "It is very sad that at the beginning of the new year someone decided to damage one of the most beloved statues in the city, he wrote on his Twitter account, "we will renew [the statue] soon".

The circumstances of the case have not yet been clarified and an investigation has been opened.