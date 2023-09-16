Jerusalem Post
Tel Aviv statue of Ben-Gurion torched in arson attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 10:26

Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 10:46

According to Israeli media reports unknown persons set fire to the statue of former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion near Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv during the first night of Rosh Hashanah. Passers-by who arrived at the scene noticed the change in the well known statue and reported it to the police.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai responded this morning to the damage to the statue on the promenade in the city, "It is very sad that at the beginning of the new year someone decided to damage one of the most beloved statues in the city, he wrote on his Twitter account, "we will renew [the statue] soon".

The circumstances of the case have not yet been clarified and an investigation has been opened.

