Israeli man convicted after breaking into home to stop threesome

A man from the Israeli city of Haifa was convicted Sunday night on charges of criminal trespass, assault, and invasion of privacy after breaking into the apartment of his neighbors, who were having a threesome with another man.

Naked and fearing for their lives, the couple managed to push him out and call the police.

According to the defendant, he had endured three months of witnessing the neighbors having sex through his window, which was directly opposite theirs. Outraged, he decided to put an end to it. He claims to have previously filed a complaint with the police, which was dismissed due to "lack of evidence."

Trying to stop sex in view of a balcony

During the hearing at the Haifa Magistrate's Court, it was revealed that the neighbor had even photographed the couple while they were engaging in sexual activity. The neighbor clarifies that his issue was not with their sexual relations, but rather with the open window, which prevented him from using his balcony freely with his wife and child.

The couple's lawyer, Michael Carmel, expressed disappointment with the way the Israel Police handled the case. He claimed that instead of providing protection to his clients, they dismissed their claims, resulting in their humiliation. Carmel stated, "The Israel Police failed to recognize the seriousness of the couple's complaints, even when the neighbor presented videos to support his actions. It is a relief that justice has been served in this case."

Attorney Moti Levy, representing the defendant, argued that this was a wrongful conviction. He said it was his client who was the victim in this case. Levy plans to appeal the decision in the Haifa District Court. He also points out the absurdity of claiming invasion of privacy while engaging in an open-window threesome.

The Israel Police stated, "Upon the occurrence of the incident, the police opened an investigation in response to complaints from both parties involved in the incident."