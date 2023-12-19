Grand theft auto: IDF GPS jamming stops Hamas drones, car thieves

Israeli drivers have been facing navigation difficulties in recent weeks due to extensive GPS disruptions caused by the IDF's efforts to neutralize Hamas and Hezbollah drones. Would-be thieves have been taking advantage of this, using stolen vehicles equipped with popular navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps to evade capture while heading toward the West Bank.

However, this strategy has backfired, resulting in higher arrest rates for these criminals. Dodi Shlomo, vice president at Poynter, explained that the car thieves, realizing the increased security presence due to the ongoing war, are forced to deviate from their usual escape routes.

Because they rely on navigation apps, tracking devices can detect their movements. For example, if they steal a car in Rishon Lezion intending to reach Highway 5, they may end up on the wrong road in Yavne. This gives law enforcement and security forces more time to apprehend them before they cross into the West Bank.

Israel sees fewer car thefts amid war with Hamas

Since the outbreak of the war, there has been a decrease in car thefts, which now primarily occur in cities in the center such as Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Ramat Gan, Lod, and Ramle, as well as in the South where thieves attempt to flee towards Hebron. The car slaughterhouses are emptying right now. After the war they will try to replenish the ''inventory'' (credit: Pointer PR)

This follows a previous increase in thefts recorded earlier in the year. Shlomo noted that during October, there were almost no thefts as the thieves were caught off guard. In November, they attempted to resume their criminal activities but found a significantly larger presence of police, border guards, and military personnel along their routes.

Shlomo predicts that once the war concludes, thieves will resume their operations at an increased pace, becoming more desperate as their money runs out.

Additionally, the IDF's actions during the war have resulted in damage to many vehicles in the West Bank. Thieves, in search of replacements beyond spare parts, will be motivated to strike. Shlomo emphasizes that once the heightened security presence decreases, the surge in thefts will become evident, surpassing previous levels observed during past IDF operations.