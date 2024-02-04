Jerusalem hotel worker indicted for sexual offenses against guests

An employee of a hotel in Jerusalem was indicted following an investigation into alleged sexual crimes and indecent acts against two different women, according to Israel Police.

The worker reportedly committed sexual acts against two different women who were guests at separate hotels.

Jerusalem District police opened an investigation into the claims before making an arrest.

One of the women was staying at one of the hotels where the suspect works and on one of the nights, the suspect sold her alcohol before helping her to her room. He entered the room and carried out non-consensual sexual offenses and indecent acts.

Investigation uncovers additional infractions

Though the suspect was arrested at the scene of one assault, the investigation found that he had committed other sexual offenses against another guest at another hotel the suspect worked at in Jerusalem.

The suspect was identified as a male in his 40s who lived in central Israel. He was arrested and taken to a police station for questioning. After evidence was collected and examined, an official indictment was filed against him last week, according to Israel Police.