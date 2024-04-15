47 people hospitalized over smoke inhalation after suspected arson in Bnei Brak

Forty-seven people were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning after a suspected arson attack outside a building in Bnei Brak.

Several motorcycles reportedly caught fire outside a five-story building, causing many of the building residents suffer from smoke inhalation.

One of the victims is currently in moderate condition, while the rest of them are only lightly injured.

How did Magen David Adom responders handle the fire?

"We arrived at the scene with a large number of MDA emergency motorcycles, ambulances, and responders," paramedics Inbar Green and Issachar Weiss said.

"We saw the smoke in the courtyard of the building - it entered apartments and the stairwell. We rescued men, women, and children from the apartments, deployed medical responders, and conducted initial triage. One man in his twenties needed respiratory assistance. We gave him initial treatment and sent him to the hospital in moderate condition. 46 other victims of smoke inhalation were evacuated."

The police are investigating the circumstances behind the fire.