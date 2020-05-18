Crying Israeli falafel shop owner suffers heart attack

Yuval Carmi, the Israeli falafel shop owner who broke down in tears during a television interview about the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, was subsequently hospitalized shortly before suffering a heart attack, according to Channel 13.

"Thank G-d, they made a new man out of me. They saved me," said Carmi, who arrived at the emergency room at Kaplan Medical Center after suffering from chest pain and weakness for a number of days. He had a catheterization in the past, but didn't think that his condition could deteriorate so quickly and was worried about coming to the hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

Carmi, who entered the public eye last month, explained that while many contacted him with words of support and empathy after the emotional television interview, others began attacking him, claiming that he was actually rich and was pretending for some hidden reason.

"It hurt me that my wife and children came home every evening crying and seeing all the things written about us on Facebook, that we're rich and he's lying and he's a swindler," said Carmi to Channel 13.

Professor Kobi George, the director of the Cardiological Department at Kaplan, explained to Channel 13 that Carmi's health condition could be connected to the emotional stress he underwent. "It is definitely possible to say that he took these things to heart. Without a doubt," said George.

Carmi told Channel 13 that he just wants to return to his falafel stand. "I miss people, seeing them and making them smile. That's my world.