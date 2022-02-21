The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Quo Vadis, Aida?: A moving story of the Bosnian War - review

Its release at this moment is a stark reminder that there was a horrific European war not that long ago.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 23:04
SCENES FROM Jasmila Zbanic’s ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ (photo credit: NACHSON FILMS)
SCENES FROM Jasmila Zbanic’s ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’
(photo credit: NACHSON FILMS)

As the looming invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces dominates the news, the events portrayed in Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis, Aida? that opens throughout Israel on February 24, are especially compelling.

Quo Vadis, Aida?, which was nominated for a Best International Feature Oscar and won awards all over the world, is a moving and gripping film about the 1995 massacre of 8,372 men and boys in Srebrenica by Serbian forces. It’s a fiction film with the intensity of documentary and it is based very closely on true events. Its release at this moment is a stark reminder that – although many seem to have forgotten about it – there was a horrific European war not that long ago.

The movie focuses on one woman, Aida (Jasna Djuricic), and the ordeal of her family. She is a Bosnian Muslim translator for a Dutch contingent of UN soldiers in Srebrenica in July 1995. The area is designated as a UN safe haven, but the Serbs take over the town. As more than 25,000 civilians gather at the UN compound, Aida, who is a translator for the Dutch personnel there, searches frantically for her husband, Nihad (Izudin Bajrovic) and her sons, Hamdija (Boris Ler) and Sejo (Dino Bajrovic) among the crowd. Some Muslims have been allowed inside the compound, but she finds her family outside and begs her bosses to allow them in. They say they cannot admit them to the compound, the first of many times they cite rules as a reason why they cannot help. So Aida has to stand by the UN officers and translate their crowd-control commands, while she is desperate to find a way to save the three people she loves.

It is important that this story is set in 1995 and not in the three years earlier when the conflict began, because the Bosnian Muslims know all too well of the atrocities and killings that the Serbs committed against them in the previous few years. There is not a soul in the crowd who believes that when the men get on one bus and the women on another, things are going to be fine when they reach their destinations, as the Serbian commanders promise.

AIDA IS especially worried about her son Hamdija, who has served as a soldier but she is frantic about all the men in her family. Jasna Djurcic gives an extraordinary performance in this role, for which she won a European Film Award and many others, and she infuses her character with a kind of magnificence as she uses her slightly privileged position and every ounce of intelligence and chutzpah she has to try to save them. We should all have someone like Aida in our corner. But this is not about a plucky heroine overcoming challenges. Just as in stories of the Holocaust – and while the Bosnian War is not analogous to the Holocaust in all respects, the situation shown in Srebrenica is probably the moment when it was most similar – the film shows that courage and cunning are helpful but not sufficient to triumph against such a powerful foe. We root for her as the Serbs close in on the compound and the UN personnel, who are outnumbered and outgunned, simply let them do pretty much anything they want, which makes you wonder what exactly they are there for.

Scene from Quo Vadis Aida? (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)Scene from Quo Vadis Aida? (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

The movie is not as gruesome as you might think, especially if you have read reports of the barbaric cruelties that took place just outside the UN compound but it does not need to show gore to emphasize the horrific fate that awaits much of the crowd. The Dutch UN personnel come off particularly badly and even those Dutch soldiers with a conscience were unable or unwilling to stop the Serbs. Investigations into the massacre sparked a national reckoning in Holland when the inactivity and indifference of the UN troops were made public later on. In 2013, the Serbian president apologized for the massacre but refrained from calling it genocide, although most agree it was a textbook case of genocide.

This is a movie that raises complicated questions, some of which are specific to this tragedy and others of which are universal. It is artfully filmed in that it invites the viewer to identify with Aida but at the same time, as much as she is an incredibly strong and likable character, we never lose sight of the fact that there are thousands of people there and that all of them want to save their families just as much as she does.

The final section of the film examines what happens after a tragedy like this takes place and these scenes are especially affecting.

Director Jasmila Zbanic, who was born in Sarajevo in 1974 and lived through the conflict there, has made several previous films that deal with the Bosnian War and its aftermath, including Grbavica, which won the 2006 Golden Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

This film will make you think about what you would have done in this situation and what anyone can do when faced with cruelty and injustice. As I watch the news this week and see the Russians invade Ukraine – perhaps the situation will be defused but at press time an invasion looks inevitable – I will be thinking about all the Aidas who are caught in the crossfire there.



Tags oscars serbia bosnia movie War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by