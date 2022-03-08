The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Paddington Bear' dubbed by Zelensky to be screened at Holon festival

The 'Ta-Dam' children's film festival in Holon during Passover will feature the popular movie in Ukrainian with Hebrew subtitles as a tribute to Zelensky's stand.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 17:11

Updated: MARCH 8, 2022 17:21
Paddington Bear. The Ukrainian version was dubbed by current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. (photo credit: LEV CINEMAS)
Paddington Bear. The Ukrainian version was dubbed by current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
(photo credit: LEV CINEMAS)

The Ukrainian release of the animated film Paddington Bear, whose main character was dubbed by current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will be screened at the children's "Ta-Dam" film festival in Holon during Passover as a tribute to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the festival's organizers said on Tuesday.

The festival is set to take place in the children's cinematheque in Holon's Meditech and will include dozens of screenings of Israeli and international films, as well as meetings with children's stars, interactive workshops and children's activities.

Paddington Bear is an acclaimed family comedy that came out in 2014 based on a popular children's book series, The Adventures of Paddington Bear, by Michael Bond.

The Lev Cinema, who has the rights to the movie, requested that the French international distribution agency Studio Canal grant it permission to access the Ukrainian version in order to include it in the festival, the organizers said. 

Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, was elected president of Ukraine in 2019. In 2015 he starred in the television series Servant of the People, in which he played acted the character of a high-school history teacher in his 30s who won the presidential election after a viral video showed him ranting against government corruption in Ukraine.

Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska at a polling station on election day in Kyiv, May 21, 2019. Zelensky won the election in a landslide. (credit: Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska at a polling station on election day in Kyiv, May 21, 2019. Zelensky won the election in a landslide. (credit: Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)


