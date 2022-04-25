JSO performs ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Opera and Opera Piccola, will perform the Israeli premiere of the fully-staged orchestral version of the moving mono-opera The Diary of Anne Frank by composer Grigory Frid, who also wrote the libretto.

The opera will be performed on Holocaust Memorial Day, April 28, 7 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. The opera will be sung in Hebrew and the libretto in Hebrew will be projected, along with an English translation. Admission is free with pre-registration.

Soprano Ayelet Cohen will sing the role of Anne Frank, Omer Arieli will be conducting the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. The stage director and multi-media creator is Alex Kagan, and the recorded narrator is Alex Ansky, with projections and subtitles by Naama Zahavi-Ely.

Grigory Frid, (1915–2012) was a Russian composer. He was born in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) and studied at the Moscow Conservatory. He was a soldier in the Russian army and fought in the Second World War.

His most notable works are his two chamber operas, both to his own libretto. The Diary of Anne Frank is a mono-drama in 21 scenes for soprano and chamber orchestra. It was composed in 1968 and given a first performance with piano accompaniment at the All-Union House of Composers in Moscow 1972.

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., at the Henry Crown Hall, the Jerusalem Theatre. Concert for the public, free admission with pre-registration. To register, contact 1-700-704-000 or visit www.jso.co.il