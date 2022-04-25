The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

JSO performs ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The opera will be sung in Hebrew and the libretto in Hebrew will be projected, along with an English translation. Admission is free with pre-registration.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 19:34
OMER ARIELI will conduct the opera. (photo credit: Elad Zegman)
OMER ARIELI will conduct the opera.
(photo credit: Elad Zegman)

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Jerusalem Opera and Opera Piccola, will perform the Israeli premiere of the fully-staged orchestral version of the moving mono-opera The Diary of Anne Frank by composer Grigory Frid, who also wrote the libretto.

The opera will be performed on Holocaust Memorial Day, April 28, 7 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. The opera will be sung in Hebrew and the libretto in Hebrew will be projected, along with an English translation. Admission is free with pre-registration.

Soprano Ayelet Cohen will sing the role of Anne Frank, Omer Arieli will be conducting the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. The stage director and multi-media creator is Alex Kagan, and the recorded narrator is Alex Ansky, with projections and subtitles by Naama Zahavi-Ely.

Grigory Frid, (1915–2012) was a Russian composer. He was born in Petrograd (St. Petersburg) and studied at the Moscow Conservatory. He was a soldier in the Russian army and fought in the Second World War.

His most notable works are his two chamber operas, both to his own libretto. The Diary of Anne Frank is a mono-drama in 21 scenes for soprano and chamber orchestra. It was composed in 1968 and given a first performance with piano accompaniment at the All-Union House of Composers in Moscow 1972.

GRIGORY FRID (1915-2012) was a Russian composer. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) GRIGORY FRID (1915-2012) was a Russian composer. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., at the Henry Crown Hall, the Jerusalem Theatre. Concert for the public, free admission with pre-registration. To register, contact 1-700-704-000 or visit www.jso.co.il



Tags Anne Frank Holocaust Holocaust Remembrance Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by