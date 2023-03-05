The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli fashion designer claims his designs were stolen at Paris Fashion Week

It was a shock for Tal Maslavi to see the Loewe models wearing stickers, an idea he came up with for his own collection.

By YUVAL ARAD/MAARIV
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 01:14
A model presents a creation by designer Kim Jones as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Dior during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2023. (photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)
A model presents a creation by designer Kim Jones as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Dior during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 20, 2023.
(photo credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

Tal Maslavi, a young Israeli fashion designer, was one of tens of thousands of spectators waiting to watch the show debuting the Fall/Winter 2023 collection from designer brand Loewe on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Unfortunately, Maslavi came away outraged when he noticed that several of the runway models were flaunting pieces that bore a striking similarity to his own designs from his October 2022 collection made for his final project upon graduating from Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Ramat Gan.

Copying designs and ideas from other designers is an old tradition in the clothing industry. Mostly, it is fast fashion brands that copy the designs of high fashion designers or small designers with unique designs. Still, it was a shock for Maslavi to see the Loewe models wearing stickers, an idea he came up with for his own collection.

The designer takes to social media

Following his discovery, Maslavi posted on Instagram calling for his followers to bring the issue to the brand's attention. "Stop copying from young designers," he wrote in a post showing a series of photos from his October graduate exhibition and comparing them with the Loewe designs.

Models presents creations by men's design studio as part of their Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER) Models presents creations by men's design studio as part of their Menswear ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

Maslavi is best known for being the Israeli designer behind edible cake shoes or edible clothing, but his collection also contained some non-edible pieces: wearable stickers. His project focused on the human need for "touch, interaction and perhaps even a grasp of reality."

"The visual language of the collection is inspired by the visuals of online content creators of "satisfying videos" that flooded the social networks and offer the viewer a synthetic ASMR experience," said Maslavi of his own collection.

"Familiar clothing details were transferred to a speculative realm where their materiality, color story and purpose was re-examined," he continued. "The result is an avant-garde men's collection with a humorous and critical look that asks the wearer to feel once more."

The designer used traditional materials, such as denim and leather, alongside silicone, chocolate and artificial acrylic nails. He created wearable stickers which, somehow, eventually made their way to the runway in Paris.

Many supported the young designer and decried the copying of his designs. Others argued that Loewe was simply "taking inspiration" from Maslavi or simply concluded that this is the reality of the fashion world.



Tags fashion paris israeli fashion designers clothing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by