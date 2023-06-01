The Nederlands Dance Theater returns to Israel

The Nederlands Dance Theater (NDT2), one of the most iconic dance companies of all time, will arrive in Israel next month for an exclusive engagement at the Herzliya Performing Arts Center.

The evening boasts works by Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite, Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and Israeli dancer and choreographer Nadav Zelner. Based in a brand new, deluxe complex in The Hague, NDT2 will present works by leading contemporary choreographers with both the main company and NDT2, the young troupe.

NDT2, originally named The Springboard, was founded in 1978 for dancers between the ages of 17 and 22. Initially, the troupe performed works by Hans van Manen and Jiri Kylian, as well as less-known, younger talents.

Today, NDT2 has a full schedule, including performances in the Netherlands and a handsome tour roster. The troupe’s last visit to Israel was in 2019 when they performed works by house choreographers Sol Leon, Paul Lightfoot, Hans van Manen and Marco Goecke.

The program they will present on this visit showcases the dancers’ versatility, nuance and ability to take on new choreographic challenges.

The performances will take place from July 5-10. For more information, visit: www.hoh-herzliya.co.il