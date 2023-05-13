WATCH: Noa Kirel to take the stage at Eurovision finals tonight

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is set to take the stage to represent Israel with her song "Unicorn" at the Eurovision finals in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Earlier in the evening, Kirel received the title of fan favorite in a competition on Eurovision's official TikTok account.

NOA KIREL from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Tuesday night. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Kirel has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the Eurovision betting tables, so her success in the semi-finals earlier this week was no surprise. A panel of experts from the popular Eurovision blog, Wiwibloggs, led by its founder, William Lee Adams, had predicted that Kirel would make the finals and might even win the entire contest. Following her performance on Tuesday, Adams tweeted, “She won’t look back. She won’t look down. Noa Kirel has the power of a unicorn tonight at #Eurovision.”

The running order of the grand final is as follows:

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song