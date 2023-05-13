WATCH: Noa Kirel to take the stage at Eurovision finals tonight

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel is set to take the stage to represent Israel with her song "Unicorn" at the Eurovision finals in Liverpool on Saturday night.
Earlier in the evening, Kirel received the title of fan favorite in a competition on Eurovision's official TikTok account.
Kirel has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the Eurovision betting tables, so her success in the semi-finals earlier this week was no surprise. A panel of experts from the popular Eurovision blog, Wiwibloggs, led by its founder, William Lee Adams, had predicted that Kirel would make the finals and might even win the entire contest. Following her performance on Tuesday, Adams tweeted, “She won’t look back. She won’t look down. Noa Kirel has the power of a unicorn tonight at #Eurovision.”
The running order of the grand final is as follows:
1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun
4. Poland | Blanka - Solo
5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment
7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo
10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges
13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown
15. Australia | Voyager - Promise
16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You
17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover
18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings
21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter
22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay
23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn
24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem
25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song