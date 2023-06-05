'Israel deserved better': Americans react to Noa Kirel's Eurovision song

The popular US YouTube series React, which has teenagers, students, adults, etc. react to different aspects of pop culture, asked participants to guess the rankings of the top 10 songs from the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel's representative Noa Kirel's "Unicorn" performance was shown to them right after Belgium, and almost all of the enthusiastic viewers were quick to rank it as the top spot on the list.

It should be noted that most of these viewers – as is the case with most Americans – didn't watch Eurovision and had no idea which song actually won.

Viewers were left speechless, praising Noa Kirel

"Divine feminine energy," said one of the viewers, placing Kirel at the top of the list.

The rest of the viewers were left speechless and praised the energy given off by Kirel's performance of her now iconic dance.

After the viewers ranked and guessed who won, the real Eurovision ranking was revealed, shocking the participants. When one of the viewers found out Kirel was ranked third, he jumped up and claimed Israel should have won, saying "Israel, you were robbed!"