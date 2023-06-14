The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

It’s all relative: New Einstein museum will take visitors back in time

Titled the Einstein House, the new museum would deepen the scientist’s longstanding ties with the university.

By ARIEL SHEINBERG
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 21:21
The groundbreaking of the Einstein Museum in Jerusalem on June 13, 2023 (ISAAC MINTZ)

The Israeli community will soon be able to experience a reconstruction of Albert Einstein’s 1930s study, as well as read authentic texts from the genius’ personal library, thanks to a new museum at Hebrew University, set to open by the end of 2024.

“Right here, we are laying the foundations for vital living archives of writings of one of the greatest minds in the history of humanity,” said President Isaac Herzog at a ground-breaking ceremony at the university’s Mt. Scopus campus on Tuesday evening.

Titled the Einstein House, the new museum would deepen the scientist’s longstanding ties with the university. In 1923, Einstein delivered the university’s inaugural scientific lecture, and he bequeathed all his literary materials to its archives upon his death.

The Einstein estate is managed by former university president Prof. Hanoch Gutfreund, who said that once completed, the museum would explore the intersection of Einstein’s intellectual, political and Jewish identities. The scientist was a fervent pacifist and Zionist and, according to Gutfreund, believed that Hebrew University would be “the arena where the values Jewish tradition come into play in modern times.”

A major part of the exhibit will be an accessible explanation of Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which Gutfreund claimed is the source of “all of our groundbreaking discoveries of the universe.” He provided examples of black holes, gravitational waves and the theory of the expanding universe to demonstrate its importance.

Albert Einstein in 1947 (credit: ORREN JACK TURNER/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Albert Einstein in 1947 (credit: ORREN JACK TURNER/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The exhibit will also contain interactive components, like a reconstruction of Einstein’s office at Princeton University, as well as open access to records of his personal library. “If you want to know what a young Jewish intellectual in the 1920s in Berlin would read…this is his library,” the estate manager said.

Asher Cohen: We have an opportunity to show Einstein's legacy

According to university president Asher Cohen, the archive hadn’t been previously accessible. “We didn’t really use it to show our students what Einstein did because it was really hidden in an archive. Now we have the opportunity to show our students our legacy: Einstein’s legacy.”

Yossi Gal, former diplomat and current VP for University and Advancement and External Relations explained that the building will showcase some of the 82,000 authentic documents written in Einstein’s prolific hand.

A swath of high-profile figures attended the event, including former prime minister Ehud Barak and President Isaac Herzog.

Architect Daniel Libeskind is spearheading the project. Renowned for designing the Jewish Museum of Berlin and the reconstruction of the World Trade Center in New York City, he informed this design with Einstein’s theories. “You can expect the building within two years to be right here… It’s, of course, going to be made out of Jerusalem stone,” he said.

According to Gutfreund, the building’s title is intentional. The building “will act as a museum, but I like to refer to it as an Einstein house in Jerusalem, because this conveys a certain sense of belonging, of identification.”

The event also celebrated the closing night of the university’s Board of Governors meeting. Both Cohen and donor Jose Mugrabi asserted that the building will be completed by the end of next year.

Mugrabi, who together with his wife Marie are the museum’s donors, said that he was fulfilling one of “the biggest dream” of his life, expressing his hope that the investment will one day produce a “future Einstein.”



Tags Jerusalem culture museum Albert Einstein
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by