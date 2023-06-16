The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

UK rock band Suede play triumphant concert in Tel Aviv

The quality of their songwriting has not diminished in any way as old tracks blended seamlessly with new material.

By RONNIE REMENY
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 15:10
Suede perform in Tel Aviv on June 15, 2023 (photo credit: LIOR KETER)
Suede perform in Tel Aviv on June 15, 2023
(photo credit: LIOR KETER)

In 1993, Suede released their debut album which brought an edge, swagger and a much-needed kick to the UK indie music scene. Now 30 years later, after breaking up and returning with a handful of exceptional albums, Suede is still firing on all cylinders with a youthful vigor that would put many younger bands to shame.

Although the Menorah Mivtachim Arena was not at capacity, once the lights went out and the band started playing the opening chords to Turn Off Your Brain and Yell from their most recent album Autofiction, the crowd was on their feet and fully engaged in what would be a joyous hour and a half. 

The quality of their songwriting has not diminished in any way as old tracks blended seamlessly with new material. Playing classics such as Trash, We Are The Pigs, So Young and Animal Nitrate alongside newer releases like Personality Disorder and She Leads Me On, they showed a consistency in quality that would make their peers jealous.  

Brett Anderson, now 55-years-old, and in my opinion, one of the most underrated and charismatic frontmen in rock music was on top form as he jumped off monitors, danced with more Mick Jagger moves than the Rolling Stone frontman himself and on many occasions he would walk into the crowd to engage with his audience. Vocally he was on top form singing with quality to match the recorded versions. 

Suede perform in Tel Aviv on June 15, 2023 (credit: LIOR KETER) Suede perform in Tel Aviv on June 15, 2023 (credit: LIOR KETER)

Suede has not lost any of their fire

One of the highlights of the night was when Anderson spoke to the crowd about the importance of live concerts and how it brings people together to sing. He then sat down to play a stripped-back acoustic version of The Wild Ones, a classic from their second album Dog Man Star. At one point during the song, he stopped strumming his guitar and sang acapella which emphasized what a gifted singer he is.

The rest of the band was in top form as well. Lead guitarist Richard Oaks played mostly with his eyes closed and immersed in the music, as he provided crunching power chords or melodic fills to the songs, although sometimes his guitar was a little lost in the mix.  

Mat Osman on bass guitar and Simon Gilbert on Drums were a tight rhythm section, while Neil Codling added a keyboard or extra guitar for more texture in the songs. 

They ended their set with the crowd-pleasing Beautiful Ones from the album Coming Up before returning for one more song, the plaintive Saturday Night from the same album. Anderson then thanked the Tel Aviv crowd for what had been a truly special evening, and then they were gone. 

Suede has been a powerful live act for over 30 years, and their performance in Tel Aviv last Thursday night proved that they have not lost any of their fire and are still sounding so fresh and 'So Young.'



Tags culture music concerts in tel aviv review Concert
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by