Lindsey Stirling in Israel: Headbanging, but bass-heavy - concert review

When viral violin star Lindsey Stirling was announced as coming to Israel, a specific subsection of the Israeli public went frantic. Clearly, that group was large, as was evident by the full-to-the-brim Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv this past Friday night for the exciting performance.

Stirling, no doubt, did not disappoint. She tore across the stage with excited dancing as she played the violin in her signature orchestral pop style. Her movements, influenced by ballet and contemporary dance, were fluid and balanced, making the performance an impressive feat of multi-tasking brilliance, involving the playing of long, extended notes in full backbends and mid-pirouettes.

Her co-performers – a drummer and a guitarist-slash-pianist – were key in the pleasing performance. From start to finish the two brought a consistent high and dynamic energy to the stage while maintaining a steadily excellent show.

While the tech was somewhat lacking, with many in the audience complaining about the bass being so overpowering that the violin was being drowned out, the lighting effects and backdrop provided the show with some extra drama and flair.

Stirling’s performances of original hits like “Crystallize” and viral covers like “Carol of the Bells” were interrupted by a delightful classical interlude of Bach, providing a welcome surprise for Stirling fans who have long known her to avoid her classical music roots.

LINDSEY STIRLING (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Quite a few of the songs were introduced with short, pre-recorded monologues calling on the audience in generalized clichés to believe in themselves and to continue to fight. This somewhat silly concept was easily forgotten as each song began to reverberate.

While the show was briefly paused in a somewhat clumsy manner for Stirling to record a Tiktok with the audience – a disconcerting trend at more and more musical shows lately – some particularly special performances included Stirling’s song “Love Goes On and On” featuring Evanescence’s Amy Lee – a rock ballad that is shaking to the core – and a soon-to-be-released cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir,” that had rock fans throughout the audience headbanging to the beat.

All in all, Stirling is a force to be reckoned with, displaying skills and abilities with no match in the industry. When not drowned out by its surroundings, Lindsey Stirling’s show was a night to remember.