The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Dragons take over Expo Tel Aviv

The oversized animatronic dragons weren’t the only mythical creatures at the expo, as a phoenix, Pegasus, and even a talking tree delighted the visitors.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 02:07
AN ANIMATRONIC dragon seen at ‘Kingdom of Dragons’, at Expo Tel Aviv. (photo credit: Gadi Zaig)
AN ANIMATRONIC dragon seen at ‘Kingdom of Dragons’, at Expo Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: Gadi Zaig)

Dragons took flight at Expo Tel Aviv’s “Kingdom of Dragons” event last Wednesday.

Well, not exactly – the dragons at the expo were, in fact, animatronics that were up to 10 meters tall. It was an event enjoyed by die-hard fans of medieval times, as well as parents seeking suitable summer activities for the entire family.

The oversized animatronic dragons weren’t the only mythical creatures at the expo, as a phoenix, Pegasus, and even a talking tree delighted the visitors.

Entering a medieval world in Tel Aviv

To further immerse guests into the world of medieval times, the room also had a large 360-degree projection screen that covered the walls, creating a world surrounded by castles, forests, oceans, volcanoes, and mountains, for the airborne dragons.

The event included a virtual reality cinema complex experience that brought participants further into the mythical world. Live performances also had knights, wizards, and orcs performing a stage-fight scene.

Unicorn (illustrative) (credit: freepik) Unicorn (illustrative) (credit: freepik)

There were additional children’s attractions and dragon-themed bounce houses. Dragon figurines, plushies, and toy swords were also on sale at the event.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by