Dragons take over Expo Tel Aviv

Dragons took flight at Expo Tel Aviv’s “Kingdom of Dragons” event last Wednesday.

Well, not exactly – the dragons at the expo were, in fact, animatronics that were up to 10 meters tall. It was an event enjoyed by die-hard fans of medieval times, as well as parents seeking suitable summer activities for the entire family.

The oversized animatronic dragons weren’t the only mythical creatures at the expo, as a phoenix, Pegasus, and even a talking tree delighted the visitors.

Entering a medieval world in Tel Aviv

To further immerse guests into the world of medieval times, the room also had a large 360-degree projection screen that covered the walls, creating a world surrounded by castles, forests, oceans, volcanoes, and mountains, for the airborne dragons.

The event included a virtual reality cinema complex experience that brought participants further into the mythical world. Live performances also had knights, wizards, and orcs performing a stage-fight scene.

Unicorn (illustrative) (credit: freepik)

There were additional children’s attractions and dragon-themed bounce houses. Dragon figurines, plushies, and toy swords were also on sale at the event.