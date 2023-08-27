The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Haifa Film Festival announces its rich Israeli lineup

The Masters program, which features movies by the greatest directors from around the world, will include a movie by an Israeli director for the first time.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 03:16
‘RUNNING ON SAND.’ (photo credit: DANIEL MILLER)
‘RUNNING ON SAND.’
(photo credit: DANIEL MILLER)

The 39th Haifa International Film Festival, one of the most anticipated events on Israeli movie lovers’ calendars, that will run from September 28 to October 7, has just released its Israeli lineup. Many Israeli films that have premiered at Haifa have gone on to win prizes and be shown internationally, so these are closely watched competitions. 

Seven new Israeli feature films will be screened in the Israeli Feature Film Competition. No Shade in the Desert is a movie by Yossi Aviram who co-wrote the script with one of its stars, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, a French-Italian actress and director. Bruni Tedeschi plays a French journalist who is covering a Nazi trial and who reconnects with an Israeli man (Yona Rozenkier) she knew before and whose mother is set to testify as a witness in the trial. 

In Marco Carmel’s Arugam Bay, three Israelis go on a surfing trip after the army to cope with the deaths of several people close to them – and their vacation takes an unexpected turn when they meet Iranian surfers and an American drug dealer. Joy Rieger, Yadin Gelman, and Maor Schwitzer star. 

Dana Goldberg’s Debbie Was Here tells the story of a woman in a locked ward and a film student who gets to know her while documenting her life. 

In Danny Rosenberg’s The Vanishing Soldier an Israeli soldier flees the battlefield, leaving his commanders convinced he was kidnapped. The movie, which is nominated for the Ophir Award for Best Picture, had its world premiere at the Locarno International Film Festival. 

‘THE MONKEY HOUSE.’ (credit: IRIS NESHER) ‘THE MONKEY HOUSE.’ (credit: IRIS NESHER)

Eliran Peled’s Victory is a musical about friends on a kibbutz whose lives have been changed by the Six-Day War. It stars Daniel Litman, Yael Sztulman, and Amit Farkash. 

Adar Shafran’s Running on Sand, also nominated for an Ophir Award for Best Picture, tells the story of an Eritrean refugee in Israel who, about to be deported, manages to escape and take the place of a Nigerian soccer star arriving to play for an Israeli team. 

Tova Ascher’s Haim’s Story stars Yuval Segal as a man who reflects on what went wrong in his life as he works as a security guard and lives with his mother. 

The Masters program

The Masters program, which features movies by the greatest directors from around the world, will include a movie by an Israeli director for the first time: Avi Nesher’s latest film, The Monkey House. The movie stars Adir Miller as a forgotten, embittered novelist and Suzanna Papian as a young actress hired to help bring his work back into the public eye. 

The festival will include the restoration of a classic Israeli movie, Daniel Wachsmann’s The Appointment (1990). It features Ronit Elkabetz in her movie debut as a troubled woman with supernatural powers who befriends a rabbi’s son (Shuli Rand) who has become a magician. 

The documentary category includes Adi Adwan’s The Third Man, about a man who has mixed Israeli-Palestinian ancestry; Michael Greenspan’s The Shoshani Riddle, about a mysterious genius; Whatever Happened to George Halil, by Gonen Ben Yitzhak and Yael Lavie, about a Lebanese man working with Israeli intelligence who suddenly disappeared; Uri Marantz’s King Khat, about a scientist who investigates new drugs; Paz Schwartz’s Noni My Dear, which tells the story of a former Shin Bet agent who seeks out the daughter of a man he killed in Gaza decades ago; Lee Nechustan’s Women in Battle, about female soldiers traumatized by their army service; and Sarit Asnapi’s My Sister’s Keeper, about ultra-Orthodox women who choose to speak out about sexual abuse. 

There will be a number of Israeli documentaries that will be shown out of competition. These will include Vladimir Nepevny’s When We Return, a look at a family living throughout Eastern Europe whose lives are torn apart by the current political situation in Russia; Avi Maor-Marzuk’s War Secrets, about a massacre of Israeli prisoners of war on the Golan Heights by the Syrian military; and The European Dream by Mooly Landsman, a search for artworks stolen by the Nazis. 

The 10-day-long Haifa International Film Festival features some 200 movies from over 40 countries. The rest of the program will be released soon, check haifaff.co.il for more details. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by