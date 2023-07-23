The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The Jerusalem Film Festival announces its winners

Lila Avilés won the Best Director Award for the film, Totem.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JULY 23, 2023 04:08
EMOS AYENO, winner of the Anat Pirchi Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film. (photo credit: Jerusalem Film Festival/Tom Weintraub)
The 40th Jerusalem Film Festival announced the awards in its competitions on Thursday. The winners will receive cash prizes totaling about NIS 1 million altogether. 

The top prize in the Haggiag Competition for Best Israeli Feature Film – the most anticipated award at the festival – went to Daniel Auerbach, directed by David Volach. 

 Volach’s first film, My Father, My Lord, a poetic story of an ultra-Orthodox family on vacation, won the Narrative Feature Film Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2007, and Daniel Auerbach is Volach’s first movie since. Perhaps not surprisingly, it’s about a director who can’t manage to make a new film and stars Volach himself. 

It also won the Aaron Emanuel Award for Best Cinematography for its cinematographer, Boaz Yehonatan Yaacov, the Yossi Mulla Award for Best Original Score for Yonatan Alblak, and the Diamond Award for Best Editing for Haim Tabakman and Lev Goltser.

The GWFF Award for Best Israeli First Feature went to The Taste of Apples is Red by Ehab Tarabieh, a story of conflict in a Druze village in the Golan Heights

The opening night of the Jerusalem Film Festival in Jerusalem on July 21, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) The opening night of the Jerusalem Film Festival in Jerusalem on July 21, 2022 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Screenplay went to Asaf Saban for Delegation, about a high-school trip to Polish death camps. 

The Anat Pirchi Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film went to Emos Ayeno for Under the Shadow of the Sun, a movie in which he portrayed an Israeli of Ethiopian descent struggling after he is released from prison. 

The Ensemble Award for acting went to Delegation’s cast, which included Yoav Bavly, Neomi Harari, Leib Lev Levin, Ezra Dagan, and Alma Dishy.

The Diamond Award for Best Documentary went to The Three of Us by Henya Brodbeker, which tells the story of an ultra-Orthodox family trying to find the best way to help their autistic child. Brodbeker also won the award for Best Documentary Director. The Best Documentary Research Award went to Jonathan Avrahamia and Assaf Lapid for The Return from the Other Planet.

In the International Competition, the Nechama Rivlin Award for Best International Film, named after the former president’s late wife, went to Ama Gloria, directed by Marie Amachoukeli, a crowd-pleasing story of the relationship between a child and a nanny. 

Winner of the Best Director Award

The Best Director Award went to Lila Avilés for Totem, while a special mention went to the ensemble cast of The Delinquents by Rodrigo Moreno.



