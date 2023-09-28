Israeli series nominated for International Emmy

An Israeli series from Kan called Memory Forest (in Hebrew, Kol Od Balevav) just received a nomination for an International Emmy Award in the Kids: Live-Action category. The nominees for these International Emmys were announced September 26 in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 56 nominees in 14 categories from 20 countries.

Memory Forest was broadcast in Israel on Kan Educational and tells the story of a high-school trip to death camps in Poland. It focuses on Shani (Alex Zilberg), a cynical girl, and Kobi (Ido Tako, who was just nominated for an Ophir Award for Best Actor for The Vanishing Soldier), a boy from a more traditional background who sees the trip as a mission, and who helps her discover what happened to her family during the Holocaust.

It deals with issues of memory and how the fourth generation learns to understand this tragedy.

The series won the award for Best Scripted Series for Youth at the BANFF World Media Festival. The series was created by Chen Kleiman and directed by Roman Shumunov. It was produced by Kan Education, along with TTV Production Ltd., Genesis Philanthropy Group (GPG), Gesher Multicultural Film Fund, The AVI CHAI Foundation, and the Maimonides Fund.

Other Israeli winners of an International Emmy

Israeli series have won International Emmys in the past, including the 2021 International Emmy for Best Drama Series for the spy thriller, Tehran, also from Kan.

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on November 20.