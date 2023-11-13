Jewish, Arab Israelis distribute packages to families displaced by Hamas

From the harrowing tales of hostages in Gaza to the profound distress observed following the October 7 massacre, social media has been flooded with stories that stir a wide spectrum of emotions. Amid this despair, a ray of hope emerged over the weekend through a video that celebrated the ideals of bravery, conscience, humanity, and generosity.

This video spotlighted Aya Midan, a Kibbutz Be'eri resident, whose life was saved by the courageous Alkarinawi family from Rahrat, a predominantly Arab Bedouin city in the Southern District. They risked their lives to rescue dozens of others. Produced by "Have You Seen the Horizon Lately," an organization championing Jewish-Arab partnership, the video amassed over 2.5 million views, and conveyed the message, "We are coming to take you; you are not alone."

Conversations in Hebrew and Arabic

This video's impact led to a surge in volunteering and support, culminating in unprecedented participation at the joint Jewish community center in Rahat. Every Wednesday, the center becomes a hive of activity where hundreds of Jewish and Bedouin Israelis, especially women, gather to pack boxes with food, toys, and hygiene products. The environment thrives on a bilingual buzz, with conversations in both Hebrew and Arabic.

Half of the assembled aid packages are allocated to Jewish families in nearby towns, and the other half to Bedouin families in Rahat and adjacent Negev villages.

מתוך הטבח הנורא עלו סיפורי גבורה יוצאי דופן - צפו בסיפור המדהים מה-7 לאוקטובר שנחשף היום pic.twitter.com/VbaqM6E409 — האם ראית את האופק לאחרונה? (@Horizon_lately) November 3, 2023

The Hamal initiative, aptly named "war room," is a collaborative effort born from the partnership between Shir Nosetsky, CEO of Have You Seen the Horizon Lately?, and attorney Hanan Alsana from the association Itach Ma’aki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice.

Its efforts have caught the attention of high-profile figures like President Isaac Herzog, National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert.

The video featuring Midan's story ignited a new wave of support, bolstering not only the relief efforts but also reinforcing the message of a shared destiny among diverse communities.

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by the grim statistics from Gaza, where 240 people, including seven members from the Bedouin and Arab communities in the Negev, were taken hostage by Hamas. This figure includes four family members from Rahat.

Rahat Mayor Ata Abu Madiam voiced the community's collective anguish and stressed the critical need for bridging differences in these trying times.

"Many were unaware of Hamas's true nature"

Talal Alkarinawi, a social activist from Rahrat and related to the heroes in Midan's rescue video, views the events of October 7 as a pivotal moment for the Bedouin community. He pointed out a critical misconception that existed among some people who mistakenly believed that Hamas was a legitimate entity fighting for land rights and the freedom of prisoners.

Alkarinawi emphasized that many were unaware of Hamas's true nature, which he compares to ISIS, known for its indiscriminate violence and brutality against all, including Arabs. This realization brought to light the importance of understanding and distinguishing between legitimate political activism and violent extremism. (credit: official site)

Alkarinawi is of the opinion that initiatives like this are instrumental in rebuilding trust and displaying the Bedouin community's commitment to peaceful coexistence. He sees these efforts as a testament to their ability to live in harmony alongside Jewish neighbors. He shared that since its establishment, the initiative has been "a beacon of hope and solidarity," successfully delivering aid packages to over two thousand families, "and it shows no signs of slowing down." The remarkable outpouring of support from both Jewish and Arab communities is a clear indication of a growing spirit of unity and mutual understanding, bridging divides and fostering a sense of shared community and purpose. (credit: official site)

Nosetsky, a key figure behind Midan's video and other Jewish-Arab heroic narratives, underscored a significant point: "In critical moments, the Arab community has consistently shown support for Jews and the IDF, rather than Hamas."