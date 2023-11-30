Spotify Wrapped 2023: What songs, artists were Israelis tuning into?

As 2023 comes to a close, Spotify has released its annual wrap where they publish the top songs and artists that people tuned into individually, nationally, and globally.

Israel is known for many things, including the production of some amazing artists. That might be why Israelis have a strong preference for local music. Consumption of local music increased 30% from 2022 and 8 out of 10 of Israelis’ favourite artists are from Israel. Additionally, 9 out of 10 of the most streamed songs streamed belonged to Israeli artists.

The most streamed artists in Israel:

1. Eden Hason

2.Eyal Golan

3. Omer Adam

4. Tuna

5. Taylor Swift

6. Osher Cohen

7. Ravid Plotnik

8. Peer Tasi

9. Odeya

10. The Weekend

Most streamed female artists in Israel:

Taylor SwiftOdeya Jasmin MoallemNoa Kirel Billie Eillish Eden Ben Zaken Rihanna Lana Del-RayAgam BuhbutMiley Cirus

Most streamed songs in Israel:

1. Peer Tasi אהבה חולה

2. Miley Cyrus Flowers

3. Tuna סהרה - Live

4. Static רונדלים

5. Benaia Barabi קרן שמש

6. Noa Kirel Unicorn

7. Eden Hason עד שתבואי עד אליי

8. Tuna היי בייב

9. Osher Cohen אני פה

10. Osher Cohen אהבה